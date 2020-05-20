Zachary Lawrence Kettmann graduated from the United States Marine Corps in San Diego, CA on October 4, 2019, holding the honor of being a prayer leader for his platoon. Following graduation, he was granted a brief period of time to return to Iowa. He then reported to diesel mechanic schooling at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC and graduated the school house on March 25, 2020, receiving the motivator award. This award is given to the Marine that consistently encourages his/her peers.
Zach ranks an E-3 in the Marine Corps and is a Reservist. He will continue his monthly training at the Rock Island Arsenal and plans to pursue a career in Law Enforcement.
He is the son of Joe and Carol Kettmann. Currently, he is the new co-owner of RAD Lawn Care, located in the Bellevue/Dubuque area, with Daniel Schwager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.