Chicago’s Keri Johnsrud Quartet will be playing Flatted Fifth Blues and BBQ at Potter’s Mill on Sunday, March 22 at 5 p.m.
The Quartet will be performing music from Keri's acclaimed 2018 release Beyond the Neighborhood: The Music of Fred Rogers, alongside her original compositions.
Iowa native Keri Johnsrud is a fresh and appealing jazz singer with a quietly expressive voice and a deep understanding of lyric interpretation.
She is an important member of the jazz community with over 15 years of headlining appearances at some of the nation’s top venues, including Chicago’s historic Green Mill Cocktail Lounge, Jazz Showcase, and a monthly residency at Andy’s Jazz Club. Keri has also performed at The Kitano and Cornelia Street Cafe in New York City and Churchill Grounds and Velvet Note in Atlanta.
Johnsrud regularly tours the U.S.
"Keri Johnsrud is largely about finding the unexpected in the familiar. The bright shimmer of her voice, a crystalline instrument of deceptive simple beauty, defies the depth of her artistry,” according to a review in Jazz Times magazine.
"There was no mistaking the warmth of her instrument, the radiance of her tone or the buoyancy of her approach to swing rhythm," said Howard Reich of the Chicago Tribune.
