The annual Keeney Reunion will be held Sunday, July 17 at St. John’s Rickert Lodge at 22181 407th Avenue south of Bellevue. Signage will be posted for those not familiar with the area.
Lunch will be served at noon. Please bring a covered dish to pass and your own tableware. Coffee and lemonade will be furnished.
Please bring old family photographs and additional family history items for all to look at.
For questions, call Joe and Audrey Keeney or Gloria Sagers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.