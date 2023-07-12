The annual Keeney reunion will be held Sunday, July 16, at the Miles Legion Hall in downtown Miles, Iowa.
The annual Keeney reunion will be held Sunday, July 16, at the Miles Legion Hall in downtown Miles, Iowa.
Lunch will be served at noon. Please bring a covered dish to pass and your own tableware. Coffee and lemonade will be furnished.
Please bring old family photographs and additional family history items for all to view.
The new Miles Park opened June 11 for children. It is located just two blocks from the Legion.
For questions, call Kelly Keeney.
