The Bellevue Knights of Columbus Post Council #1354 has tentatively set a special Spring Breakfast for Sunday, May 1 at the KC Hall in Bellevue. For more information, call 872-5799.
Bellevue, IA
Today
Cloudy with occasional showers. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
