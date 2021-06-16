Jackson County Conservation would like to invite the public for a fun day out on the water. “Kayaking On The Marsh” will be hosted on Saturday, June 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center.
Come join us while we paddle on the water of the marsh and keep your eyes out for the various animals that call this habitat home. There will be plenty of kayaks and people of all ages are encouraged to come out and give them a try.
Equipment such as the kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided. Please pre-register by calling (563) 652-3783 or emailing jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com.
