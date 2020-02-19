A COUPLE DOZEN YOUNGSTERS gathered at the Bellevue Public Library last week to participate in a “Build A Kangaroo” program. The children stuffed their own animals and were given a special star to put in their Kangaroos’ pouch. Each stuffed animal also came with its own Birth Certificate to record the event for the future. The fun event was one of several being offered by the public library this year. Above left, library volunteer Kate Brooks leads the Kangaroo-building process. Look for news of upcoming children’s events in upcoming issues of the Herald-Leader.
