The Bellevue Knights of Columbus will host an Alaskan Pollock Fish Fry on Friday, March 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the club post on the corner of Second and State Streets. Adults can eat fish for $10, while children 6 to 12 may eat for $5. Preschool age kids eat for free. Carryouts are available by calling 872-4229.
