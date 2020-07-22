The trial of a Dubuque man who pleaded not guilty to killing a Bellevue woman and her unborn child while allegedly driving while drunk in 2019 has been delayed for a third time.
This time, it is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the Ruggeberg family, the trial for John Hoffman, age 70, who was charged in the District Court of Dubuque County with homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle in relation to the crash that killed Hannah Ruggeberg, who was 28 weeks pregnant at the time, has been moved to January 5, 2021.
The fatal accident happened in late 2019 when police said an intoxicated Hoffman was driving north in the wrong lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle Nov. 9.
Hoffman appeared for his hearing and entered the not guilty plea via closed-circuit TV from the Dubuque County Jail a few months after the crash and was released later on $250,000 cash bond. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.
Court documents stated that Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135 percent two hours after the crash — well above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.
“He’s been out walking around now for nearly a year and we have to face the first anniversary of our family’s loss this fall, it just doesn’t seem fair,” said family patriarch John Ruggeberg of Bellevue.
The initial trial was to take place March 27 of this year, but was delayed as a result of the pandemic. It was then supposed to take place July 7, but was delayed again, as the court is handling other cases that have opted for a speedy trial.
“They say they can’t have an in-person jury trial because of Covid, but there’s got to be some way to social distance in a courtroom with only 12 jurors,” said Ruggeberg. “It’s just so frustrating for us to go through.”
