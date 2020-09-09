Dozens of people will fill seats at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in October — not to watch an entertaining performance, but instead, for jury selection.
Jackson County has four jury trials scheduled between Oct. 12 and Jan. 4, and those prospective jurors will report to Ohnward for selection because of COVID-19 social distancing and health guidelines, Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport told the county Board of Supervisors last week.
The trials will still be conducted in the courtroom at the Jackson County Courthouse.
“Due to COVID-19 jurors need to be able to sit 6 feet apart,” Davenport explained. “There is only room for a handful of jurors in the jury box and then another 11 or 12 in the gallery where the public usually sits.” She said the initial jury pool will not fit in the courtroom, which necessitates moving the selection process to Ohnward, which has more space.
The Iowa judiciary suspended jury trials last March as the coronavirus pandemic became a larger threat to the Midwest. Jury trials across the state are set to resume Sept. 14.
“I think every other county in the state is having this (spacing) issue,” Davenport said, noting some counties held pilot jury trials in past weeks to test the process. She said many counties will locate to other venues for the jury selection process, noting that some are “utilizing technology to ‘zoom’ the extra jurors from a different room.”
Every month, between 35 and 50 Jackson County residents receive notification that they may be called to serve jury duty during the upcoming month. The number of jurors called in a particular case depends on the level of offense, Davenport explained. Simple misdemeanors (think petty theft, public intoxication, vandalism) require only six jurors, so only 14 people are seated in the initial jury pool. All other criminal cases have 12 jurors, with a minimum of 20 people seated in the initial jury pool.
Prospective jurors typically report to the county’s clerk of courts office and are seated in the courtroom, watch a video about jury service, followed by questions from the prosecution and defense. Sometimes a juror must be pulled into a separate room to be questioned. After the attorneys approve the required number of jurors, the remaining jury pool is sent home.
This process typically concludes by noon, Davenport said.
Seated 6 feet apart, only five jurors would be able to sit in the jury box. The minimum number needed is six (for a misdemeanor jury trial).
Through discussions between the judicial branch and the county clerk of courts’ office, Jackson County settled on the Ohnward Fine Arts Center. The only other space large enough to accommodate the spacing required was Pearson Memorial Center, Davenport said. However, that space would require more labor setting up chairs and an audio and video system, Davenport explained.
“Ohnward is able to accommodate all facets of jury selection,” she said.
With jury selection now at Ohnward, county officials will go into the auditorium before jury selection and mark off seats so there is 6 feet of separation between everyone. Ohnward has 841 seats available.
“It is my understanding that all parties will be wearing face shields. I’m not sure if all jurors will be or just the ones being questioned,” Davenport said.
As with any jury trial, an additional part-time security officer is brought in to ensure both the courtroom and courthouse are secure. In this case, that officer will report to Ohnward on the Monday morning of jury trials rather than the courthouse.
The county is expected to pay for the additional expenses, such as the part-time officer and $350 to Ohnward for each trial.
“The Judicial Branch indicated early on that there were no funds in the Judicial budget to pay for an alternate venue so the cost is falling on the counties,” Davenport said. Jackson County Supervisor Larry McDevitt suggested to Davenport that the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security might cover some of the county’s expense.
