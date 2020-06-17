Jay Homan and his wife Diane may have one of the most unique homes in Bellevue right now.
The retired couple live in the old Texaco gas station that was once owned and operated by Art Achen.
Not only did they remodel the old station for a dandy living space – completed with an original 1950s-era pinball machine and a spectacular view of Lock and Dam 12 -- they also decorated the outside with rustic sculptures of fish, frogs, turtles, ballroom dancers and even flying pigs.
“It was Jay’s vision, said wife Diane, who explained that most of the outside sculptures are the creation of Clyde Wynia, who is well known in Marshfield, Wisconsin as the man who created ‘Jurustic Park,’ which features hundreds of similar sculptures. “We really liked the sculptures and Clyde is a friend and a real neat guy to talk to.”
The Homans came to Bellevue from Mineral Point Wisconsin, where they have another home. Prior to retiring, Jay worked for the Chicago Board of Trade for 40 years.
“We go back and forth from our homes in Mineral Point to Bellevue,” said Jay. “We really like Iowa and were glad we found such a neat place to live.”
The Homans said they discovered Bellevue when they went to Dubuque one winter about 20 years ago to watch the Bald Eagles.
“Somebody there said that if you like to watch Eagles, you should go down to Bellevue, so that’s what we did,” said Diane. “We stopped at the Riverview Hotel and drove around town, and just really fell in love with the place – and now we live here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.