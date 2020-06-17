Ardo “Rocky” and Kathy Junk of Dubuque, IA celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 13, 2020. Ardo Junk and Kathy Michel were married on June 13, 1970 at Assumption Catholic Church in Zwingle, IA.
Ardo and Kathy have four children; Abbey Dvorak of West Branch, IA, Molly Schreiber of Dubuque, IA, Amanda Canganelli of Dubuque, IA and Matthew Junk of Bellevue, IA. They have 11 grandchildren; Aaron Kopish, Katy Dvorak, Sydney, Maggie, Jacob and Maria Schreiber, David and Ardo Canganelli, Landry, Leo and Lawson Junk.
Kathy is a retired teacher from St. Joseph’s Elementary in Bellevue and Dubuque Community School Districts. Ardo is retired from his careers as owner of Rocky Junk Insurance followed by a counselor at Wahlert High School and Dubuque Senior High School.
The couple enjoys spending time with grandchildren, playing cards and traveling and wintering in Mesa, AZ. They will be taking a Florida vacation with family at a later date.
