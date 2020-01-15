Calling all student artists in kindergarten through twelfth grade. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now accepting entries for the 2019 Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) art contest. While entering the JDS contest, students have the opportunity to learn about waterfowl and their habitat, and then create an image of an eligible North American waterfowl species. School groups, informal groups, can enter this contest, or the student may enter individually.
Iowa entries for 2019 must be postmarked by March 15, 2019, and mailed to Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge, P.O. Box 399, 9981 Pacific Street, Prairie City, IA 50228. All information needed to participate can be found on the website: www.fws.gov/juniorduck.
The Iowa entries are judged by a panel of five judges with 100 students receiving awards. The Best of Show from Iowa is submitted to the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in Washington, D.C. One image from the Best of Show entries from each state will become the next Junior Duck Stamp, with cash prizes for the national first, second and third place winner.
The Junior Duck Stamps are sold for $5.00 with the proceeds from the sale of the stamp being returned to the program for environmental and conservation education.
