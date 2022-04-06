Jackson and Clinton county ballots have been set for the June 7 primary election.
The filing period for county candidates to get their name on the primary ballot ended at 5 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Meanwhile, filing for state and federal offices closed March 18.
The ballots are not finalized until after the April 1 objection deadline.
The purpose of the primary election is to narrow the field of candidates prior to a general election. In this case, only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary election, and likewise in the Republican primary.
Jackson County races
Jackson County residents face one contested primary race.
Don Schwenker of Maquoketa is vying for the District 3 seat, which includes the city of Maquoketa. He will face David Spickerman of Maquoketa on June 7.
No Democratic candidate filed for the District 3 seat.
Larry McDevitt of rural Maquoketa seeks re-election to the District 2 supervisor seat on the Democratic ticket. Running on the Republic ticket is Nin Flagel of rural Maquoketa.
Democrat Sara Davenport seeks re-election to the county attorney’s office. John Kies, who held that office more than a decade ago, is running as a Republican.
Incumbent Arlene Schauf, D-Maquoketa, seeks to retain her seat.
Beth Gerlach, R-Springbrook, seeks a second term as county treasurer. No Democratic candidate filed a petition to run.
Clinton County races
Voters in Clinton County face a contested race in the June 7 primary.
Voters will pick two of three Republicans on the ballot for Clinton County Board of Supervisors. Newcomer Steven Cundiff will square off against incumbents Jim Irwin Jr. and Dan Srp.
Cundiff, a detective with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said he will retire from the sheriff’s office if he is elected to the supervisor position to avoid any potential conflict of interest in working for the county.
Incumbent Dustin Johnson wants to remain county treasurer.
Incumbent Mike Wolf is running unopposed for county attorney, while Scott Judd seeks re-election to the county recorder’s seat.
No Democrats filed petitions to run for any county elected office in the primary.
Iowa House, Senate
2022 marks the first primary election since federal, state, and local redistricting changes took effect. The redistricting, which was mandated due to changes in the population, placed all or portions of Jackson and Clinton counties in different House and Senate districts.
The new Senate District 35 includes all of Clinton County; Maquoketa, South Fork, and Monmouth townships, including the cities of Maquoketa, Baldwin, and Monmouth; and the city of LeClaire, along with portions of northern Scott County.
Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire filed papers to run for the District 35 seat. Joe Brown, D-Clinton, is running on the Democratic ticket.
Senate District 33 includes the remainder of Jackson County not in District 35, as well as the majority of Dubuque County (not including the Dubuque metro area and points to the north).
Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, seeks re-election. Matt Robinson of Dubuque filed paperwork to run on the Democratic ticket.
Redistricting broke up Jackson and Clinton counties in the Iowa House.
House District 69 features the city of Clinton, Goose Lake, Andover, Camanche and rural areas between Camanche city limits and the Wapsipinicon River — the Clinton/Scott county line.
Running for the District 69 seat are Tom Determann, R-Clinton; and Jennifer Hansen, D-Clinton.
The new House District 70 includes Maquoketa, Baldwin and Monmouth in Jackson County, as well as Low Moor, DeWitt, Grand Mound and points north and west in Clinton County.
Kay Pence of Eldridge is the lone candidate on the Democratic ticket, while incumbent Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt is the sole District 70 Republican candidate.
Meanwhile, House District 66 is a contested primary race. The district includes all of Jackson County except Maquoketa, Baldwin, and Monmouth. It also comprises a portion of Dubuque and Jones counties, including Anamosa and Monticello.
Steven P. Bradley, R-Cascade, will face fellow Republican Lee Hein of Monticello in the District 66 primary. The winner of the race advances to the November general election. There is no candidate running on the Democratic ticket.
State races
Governor: Kim Reynolds, R-Des Moines (incumbent); Deidre DeJear, D-Des Moines
Secretary of State: Incumbent Paul D. Pate of Des Moines is running unopposed for the Repbulicans. Joel Miller of Robins and Eric Van Lancker of Clinton face off in the Democratic primary.
Auditor of State: Todd Halibur of Clive squares off against Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs in the Republican primary; incumbent Rob Sand of Des Moines faces no Democratic competition June 7.
Treasure of State: Roby Smith, R-Davenport; Michael Fitzgerald, D-Carlisle (incumbent)
Secretary of Agriculture: Mike Naig, R-Des Moines (incumbent); John Norwood, D-West Des Moines
Attorney General: Brenna Bird, R-Dexter; Tom Miller, D-Des Moines (incumbent)
Congressional seats
New district lines put Jackson County in the district to the south with Clinton County in the First Congressional District. Kyle Kuehl, R-Bettendorf, will face Marianette Miller-Meeks. R-Ottumwa, in the primary; Christina Bohannan of Iowa City is running on the Democratic ticket.
U.S. Senate 1st District candidates are Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City; Chuck Grassley, R-Cedar Falls; Abby Finkenauer, D-Cedar Rapids; Michael Franken, D-Des Moines; and Glenn Hurst, D-Minden.
