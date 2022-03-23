While many Indigenous groups encountered hostilities with whites and other tribes, one group established a long-standing friendship with a French Canadian who is the namesake of Iowa’s oldest city. Julien Dubuque and the Meskwaki (Fox) lived and worked together to forge a center for fur trading and lead mining in the Upper Mississippi River Valley in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Since very little written documentation exists about Julien Dubuque, especially his relations with the Meskwaki, one must sort through the legends and stories passed down through generations. On April 19 from 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Mike Gibson will provide the bits and pieces of documented evidence as well as the legends so you can better understand why so much of history remains a mystery via Zoom. The fee for Julien Dubuque & the Meskwaki is $10 per person, and registration ends April 18 by 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting //www .sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.