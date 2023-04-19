The Ohnward Fine Arts Center will present Jukebox Saturday Night at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
The show is a music revue of the great big bands of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s. The show is for all ages and features energetic instrumentalists and vocalists who will keep attendees moving in their seats, tapping their toes, and clapping their hands.
The show celebrates the swing era, with hits recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan and Count Basie.
Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney and other vocal idols.
Styles include ballads, cha-chas, waltzes, and tangos.
The show will include a tribute to veterans and seeks to re-create memories for those who have experienced big band music, and new memories for those enjoying it for the first time.
Jukebox Saturday Night is managed by Glenn Miller Productions, Inc., which has more than 60 years’ experience managing the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Tickets in advance cost $22 for adults and $13 for students. At the door, tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Banks in Maquoketa, and both Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue.
Tickets are also available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
