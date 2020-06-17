Judge John Telleen of the Seventh Judicial District on Tuesday heard arguments in the lawsuit that Sycamore Media, owner of the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press, brought against the City of Maquoketa to obtain body cam footage taken at a 911 call involving Amanda Lassance, Jackson County’s assistant attorney.
When the hearing concluded, Telleen took the case under advisement and said he would issue a written decision.
At issue in the case is whether releasing the footage serves the public’s interest more than keeping it secret. Under Iowa Code Chapter 22, the state’s open records law, the police department has the burden of proving why the video should not be released.
During a 40-minute remote hearing, Telleen questioned lawyers from both sides about their arguments.
The Sentinel-Press’ attorneys, Molly Parker and Sam Jones of Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, P.C., in Cedar Rapids, noted that the investigation into the case is concluded, no confidential informant is involved, and the names of both parties involved in the dispute, as well as the details, have already been made public.
“None of those factors weigh in favor of continued confidentiality of the records that are in the department’s possession. They all weigh in favor of the fact that there will be no public harm suffered by disclosure of these records,” Parker said.
Matthew Novak, representing the city, said that Maquoketa Police Department officers were not in charge of the investigation and responded first to the emergency call only because they were closer to the scene than any other officers.
Because they were not involved in deciding what charges were filed, their body camera footage should be exempt, said Novak, who is with Pickens, Barns & Abernathy of Cedar Rapids. Novak also argued that if the footage were released, the newspaper’s interest in sensationalizing the incident would discourage domestic violence victims in other cases coming forward.
Telleen noted the case involves officers of the law and possible favoritism. He questioned Novak as to why the public should not be able to see for itself what happened rather than just taking the City’s word for it. Likewise, he questioned Parker on whether releasing the video would in fact have a chilling effect on other domestic calls.
The suit was filed in November in the Iowa District Court for Jackson County after Police Chief Brad Koranda in June refused to release the electronic footage the Sentinel-Press requested under the state’s open records law. The newspaper appealed to the Maquoketa City Council to intervene before filing suit, but the request went unanswered.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction ordering the city to produce the records requested and to pay attorney’s fees and court costs.
Trevis Mayfield, publisher of the Sentinel-Press, said the newspaper filed the lawsuit because it believes the public has a fundamental right to records that show how public officials conduct themselves while working in their official capacities.
He also added that the paper does not routinely report on domestic disputes.
“The reason we have covered this story so closely has nothing to do with the domestic dispute. We believe the public interest in this story is tied to questions about whether or not local law enforcement did their job the same way they would have for any other ordinary citizen,” Mayfield said.
The Sentinel-Press first reported on the 911 call involving Lassance in April of 2019 when Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Petersen cited Lassance and her companion, Nick Shannon, for having open containers of alcohol in Lassance’s car after responding to Shannon’s call to Jackson County Dispatch. Deputies from both Jackson and Clinton counties and officers from Maquoketa and Bellevue responded to the complaint that took place on U.S. Highway 61, just south of the Clinton/Jackson county line. At least six police units from four jurisdictions responded to the call just after midnight the morning of April 6.
According to dispatch records, Shannon told police Lassance’s car was stopped along the road and that Lassance had attacked him. Lassance, according to police reports, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the parked car when police arrived with beer cans strewn about.
Because Lassance was slurring her speech and her eyes were bloodshot and watery, Petersen wrote in his report that he was prepared to administer a sobriety test, but after Lassance told him she had been drinking after she had stopped the car, he changed his mind. Petersen wrote in his report he believed Lassance telling him she had been drinking after the car stopped would make the case difficult to prosecute.
Lassance and Shannon both pleaded guilty to Clinton County citations of having open containers of alcohol in a vehicle and faced no other charges.
The Sentinel-Press received footage taken by Petersen’s dashcam from Clinton County after an open records request was initially denied. That footage showed Petersen dropping Lassance off at the Jackson County Courthouse, where she spent the night in her office. Petersen can be heard in the video telling Lassance to make sure she does not go into the sheriff’s office because “they don’t want you to get in more trouble than you already are.”
The newspaper also received about five minutes of footage recorded by Jackson County Deputy Chad Roeder, who was on the scene for 37 minutes. The footage from the Maquoketa Police Department is the only remaining video that has not been released publicly. Bellevue police officers do not wear body cameras.
