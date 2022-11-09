Judge Mark Lawson declined to lower the million-dollar bond of Christopher Eugene Prichard, the Bellevue man who stands accused of murder and robbery in the death of his estranged wife Angela Prichard at Mississippi Ridge Kennels Oct. 8.

In refusing to lower Prichard’s bond, Lawson pointed to Prichard’s failure to show up for jail before Angela Prichard’s death for the “relatively mundane” crime of violating the no-contact order between Christopher and Angela. “That causes me grave concern that he would not appear for court when he’s facing a Class A and a Class B felony,” Lawson said.