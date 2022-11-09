Judge Mark Lawson declined to lower the million-dollar bond of Christopher Eugene Prichard, the Bellevue man who stands accused of murder and robbery in the death of his estranged wife Angela Prichard at Mississippi Ridge Kennels Oct. 8.
In refusing to lower Prichard’s bond, Lawson pointed to Prichard’s failure to show up for jail before Angela Prichard’s death for the “relatively mundane” crime of violating the no-contact order between Christopher and Angela. “That causes me grave concern that he would not appear for court when he’s facing a Class A and a Class B felony,” Lawson said.
Prichard is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony that carries a minimum life sentence. He is also charged with first-degree robbery, which carries a possible sentence of 25 years in prison.
From jail, Prichard addressed Lawson. “I’d like to have my bond reduced just so I can get out and get my finances all in order, help my kids out with this mess that I’ve created, help my mother out—my mother’s going to be 80—help her get things in order, finances and whatnot,” he said. ‘I will not flee. I promise you that.”
Lawson chose not to take Prichard at his word. “He was on the run, so to speak, for a day or so after this happened,” Lawson said of Prichard. “That would indicate to me a potential flight risk.”
Law enforcement found Angela Prichard deceased after receiving a 911 call from the kennels at about 7:50 a.m. Oct. 8. Christopher Prichard was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 9.
The estranged couple had been proprietors of the kennel. Christopher admitted to arguing with Angela over the business and the no-contact order, then shooting her with a 20-gauge shotgun.
A pre-trial conference is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 2. A trial date is not set in the case.
Prichard has pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial.
