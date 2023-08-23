Question: What do you get when combining the long-missing sword of a Jackson County Civil War hero with the sharp eyes and kindness of a stranger today, several states away? Answer: The sword returned home and the solution (well mostly) of a quite incredible mystery.
It all makes for quite a story, briefly told here. But nothing beats seeing the sword of Captain Florilla Kelsey and learning its legacy in a new exhibit at the fairgrounds campus of the Jackson County Historical museum. The exhibit was dedicated at the recent annual JCH Society meeting by museum curator Bonnie Mitchell and guest speaker David Kendall.
Two Heroes; First Sword
The story of Florilla Kelsey as a soldier begins in 1861. Then 27, Kelsey was a New York State native living in Sabula with a wife and two children.
In May 1861, Iowa Governor Kirkwood echoed a call of President Abraham Lincoln for volunteers to quell a growing movement of Southern states to secede from the federal union. Jackson County responded immediately, young men leaving farms and businesses, even selling some, to save the new republic. Many were descendants of those who had fought in the American Revolution only some eight decades earlier. To them, the U.S. Constitution was bedrock to their personal beliefs. Bellevue immediately raised the first company of Jackson County volunteers.
In Maquoketa, Company A of the 9th Iowa Infantry was raised as the “Jackson County National Guards.” It was organized by 29-year-old Andrew W. Drips, who earlier had gathered and led local volunteers in his native Pennsylvania, serving and being seriously wounded in the Mexican–American War of 1846–48. With a career in newspaper work and recently married, in 1852, Drips had moved with his wife to Clayton County, Iowa, to work as a county recorder. In 1858, they then moved to Maquoketa, where he quickly became the popular owner and editor of the Excelsior newspaper as well as town postmaster..
Personable, charismatic, and deeply patriotic, Drips filled his company and reported to the regimental gathering at Dubuque in August 1861. He had been elected company captain and Florilla M. Kelsey, his first lieutenant.
Prior to Company A leaving Maquoketa, a meeting had been held in the Congregational Church “to provide means for the families of those in the company.” After his short address to the crowd, Drips was presented a sword by the grateful community.
He would carry that sword through regimental training in St. Louis and then into the first major battle of the Ninth Regiment. The bloody, pivotal Battle of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, March 7–8, 1862, would maintain Missouri in the Union but cost Drips his life on the battlefield, sword in hand. In his battle report, Colonel of the 9th William Vandever praised “Captain Drips and Lieutenant Kelsey, of Company A, both distinguished for their bravery….”
Owing to huge carnage on both sides, Drips is thought to be buried in a mass grave dug after the battle. In 2001, his sword — missing for decades, as would be Kelsey’s — became part of the National Park Service museum at Pea Ridge National Military Park in Arkansas.
Captain Kelsey, Second Sword
As Drips had fallen —mortally shot “near his sword buckle,” to die an agonizing death on the porch of a nearby cabin — First Lieutenant, Florilla Kelsey immediately assumed leadership of Company A in the fight until he, too, also fell, shot through his leg. The wound, which would leave him with a limp, resulted in commendation for his leadership, a trip home to recover, and a promotion to captain before he rejoined Company A as its commander, near Vicksburg, Mississippi.
According to the History of Jackson County, 1879, the county was stunned by the death of Drips, who was mourned deeply for decades. However, an appreciation for the heroic actions of Kelsey grew and the “… citizens who mourned the fate of Capt. Drips, were not slow to appreciate services, and they cheered [Company A] … by presenting a sword to Capt. Kelsey.”
In Kelsey’s nine-month absence after Pea Ridge, the 9th Regiment had marched 600 miles through Missouri to Helena, Arkansas, camping there until late December 1862, when it proceeded to Louisiana for a miserable two-month encampment that “brought to the regiment all the evils of the battlefield, and left none of its honors.” Assisting in the capture of Jackson, Mississippi, on May 14, 1863, the 9th Regiment then “on May 22, in line with the whole Army of the Tennessee, … went first up to the grand assault upon Vicksburg….” That long, bloody siege under General Ulysses Grant secured control of the Mississippi River for the Union, splitting the Confederacy and marking the start of its demise.
The Siege of Vicksburg “cost the 9th Iowa 121 men.” Chief among those casualties was Captain Florilla Kelsey, who was fatally wounded leading Company A in battle. The county history notes: “The devoted captain followed the example of his noble predecessor, by giving his life to the cause at Vicksburg.”
Like Drips in leading a charge with sword in hand, Kelsey, acting as Major in the center of the Regiment, was shot exactly ins the wound received at Pea Ridge. This bullet entered at a right angle to the original, requiring amputation of the leg at Vicksburg on May 22, 1863. Kelsey died May 26. But unlike Drips, he received a proper burial, lying now in the Vicksburg National Cemetery beneath an inscribed tombstone.
Kelsey’s Missing Sword
Kelsey’s sword, as did Drips’, found its way back to Jackson County, returned to family. Eventually, on March 7, 1887, at a special event “ … commemorative of the 25th anniversary of the battle of Pea Ridge….” the swords of Captains Drips and Kelsey were presented to the Grand Army of the Republic post in Maquoketa, by Drips’ widow and Kelsey’s son, respectively.
Dedicated in April 1882, the post had been officially named the “A. W. Drips Post No. 74” of the G.A.R. (The Grand Army of the Republic, founded in 1866, preceded the similarly organized American Legion, founded after WWI, which by the 1920s welcomed the dwindling number of Civil War veterans that officially ended the G.A.R. organization in 1956. There were G. A. R. posts in Bellevue and in other Jackson County towns, as well.)
At the closing of the Drips post in 1936, the two swords were donated to a private Maquoketa museum owned and operated by Frank Ellis, son of James W. Ellis (1848–1929), who had founded its well known predecessor, the Ellisonian Museum. The son’s museum contained many of the father’s collections. Closed sometime after Frank’s death in 1941, the contents of Frank’s museum — including iconic artifacts from the Ellisonian dating to the origin of Jackson County, such as guns from the Bellevue War — were sold at out-of-state auction in 1966, to continued dismay in the county.
What happened to the Drips sword remained unknown until its acquisition by the NPS in 2001. But what had happened to the ‘Kelsey sword’?
Incredible Discovery; New Exhibit
The question of the fate of Kelsey’s sword lingered for decades, until a recent series of quite incredible circumstances led to its return home to Jackson County, at the JCH Museum. Ironically, a connection with the Ellisonian museum proved to be the catalyst to its recovery.
According to curator Bonnie Mitchell, J. W. Ellis, at his Ellisonian Museum, had in his collection several rifles taken from Native Americans at the 1890 Battle of Wounded Knee, South Dakota. The weapons had appeared at gun shows in recent years, with various purchasers contacting the JCH Society seeking additional information. One of them was Tommy Haas of Utah, an expert collector of Native American and Civil War artifacts.
Prior to one recent phone conversation with Mitchell, Haas had visited a major gun show in Las Vegas. Examining Civil War artifacts there, he had noticed the word “Maquoketa” engraved on a scabbard containing a sword.
According to Mitchell, “Several days later, he called the museum, to see what we might know about a ‘Kelsey sword.’ Impressed by the story and knowing the hope for return [of the sword] to Jackson County, Haas returned to Las Vegas and purchased the sword … after the Asher Schroeder family agreed that it would be appropriate for the Society to use Asher’s memorial funds to bring that valuable piece of Jackson County history home.”
Continued Mitchell,“We have learned from our Utah friend that at some point the scabbard for the Kelsey sword had been professionally repaired. Wherever it has been, it was well cared for and is in much better condition than the sister sword of Capt. Drips. We are delighted to have it permanently on display at Jackson County History Museum.”
Mitchell expressed special thanks to Richard and Helen Rockrohr for recognizing the unique Jackson County story, saying “They have not only spent many hours studying the written history of Company A, they have visited multiple museums and, on more than one occasion, traveled to the battlefields to document the true story.” She added, “We are appreciative of Tommy Haas, our Utah collector who remembered the name Maquoketa and secured the sword for us, and especially grateful to Asher Schroeder and his family for making its return to Jackson County possible.”
Additionally, she noted that those responsible for the Pea Ridge display at the Jackson County Historical Museum include Richard and Helen Rockrohr, Jim Current, Terry Rubel, Nancy Toutsch, Jack Parmer, Kevin Brown, David Kunzweiler, Chad Christiansen, Marcella Heneke, and Pat and Phil Gent. The plaque on the new display reads, “Kelsey Civil War Sword, Acquisition made possible by the Asher Schroeder Memorial Fund.”
And in the end — owing to the kindness of a stranger and an impressive local WWII veteran and civic leader — the sword of a Civil War hero and fellow veteran was returned to Jackson County, its mystery solved (well mostly). It is, indeed, quite an incredible tale.
[sidebar]
Recollections of Kelsey and Drips by Their Soldiers for the 1887 G.A.R. Dedication of Swords
• William Trout, Company A, Iowa 9th Infantry:
“… Of Captain Drips I would say further, he was always with us, never shirking a duty, ever kind and tender, and above all just in dealing with all…. Had Capt. Drips lived he would have been Colonel of the Regiment, as he had so endeared himself to the hearts of us all, that no honor was too great to be conferred upon him.
“Of Lieut. Kelsey I can speak in the highest terms of praise. He was always daring, brave and a good disciplinarian, not as cautious and as calculating as was Capt. Drips perhaps, but always ready, always to the front in time of danger.
“He was a man of refined, cleanly habits,and … compelled those under him to observe the same rules…. [H]e set a good example and was liked by all.”
—
• George Trout, Company A, Iowa 9th Infantry, wounded at Pea Ridge:
“My recollections of Capt. Drips was that he was a strict disciplinarian, always in earnest, but kind to those who did their duty… Capt. Kelsey I think ,was more of a military man. While he [Drips] demanded strict discipline, he was quite jovial, and on that account was perhaps more popular with the boys. …
“[B]oth were good men and had the respect not only of Co.A, but the officers and men of the whole regiment knew them, and regarded both of them as above the average commissioned officers. …”
[Of Drips at the Battle of Pea Ridge, Arkansas]
“We [Union and Confederate] were almost within stone throw of each other, and we stood there loading and firing as fast as we could. I think it was while in this position that Capt. Drips received his death wound. I remember seeing him, sword in one hand and pistol in the other, urging the men to stand firm and do their duty. …
“It was beginning to get dusk and I … noticed an old house nearby and thought perhaps I could crawl in there. The first thing that attracted my attention was an officer lying on the porch and a surgeon stooping over him probing a wound received a little to the side of the sword buckle, and immediately below the belt. To my horror and surprise I discovered it was my captain.
“I stood transfixed a few moments, and the agony and suffering were too much for me and I turned away. That was the last I ever saw of Capt. Drips,
“I do not even know what became of the body. I was present when the dead of our Company were buried. There was a long trench made near where I was wounded and where I suppose Capt. Drips fell, but I do not remember of seeing him among the number. … Capt. Kelsey … received a very bad wound in the same battle and went home….
[Of Kelsey at the Siege of Vicksburg, Mississippi, the next major battle for the 9th Infantry, after Pea Ridge]
“He [Capt. Kelsey]came [back] to us at Vicksburg, Mississippi, and led our company in that terrible charge on the 22nd of May [1863]. I remember him with uplifted sword as he called us to follow him. It took but a few minutes to get to the breastworks [a low protective wall constructed for defense by the Confederates].
“Only a few of us got onto the works. They poured a most murderous volley into us just as we reached the slope of the works, killing [111] of our regiment, then numbering not more than [350] men in line[. A] great many more were wounded.
“That was the last I saw of Capt. Kelsey, and I was told afterwards that he received a ball in the same old wound that had not healed up, and I remember he was limping at the time. He died blessing the rebels and did not seem to fear death.”
• Sergeant F. J. DeGrush, Company A, Iowa 9th Infantry:
“Capt.A.W.Drips was the life of his regiment. His experience in the Mexican War, his patriotism, his desire to do his whole duty, and his bravery made him a leader in the councils of staff and line. I remember two instances which eulogize the wearer of that sword equal to hours of praise on pages of paper.
“At Lebanon, Mo. while in camp for the night, and some danger existing of a sudden attack, Capt. Drips called on Col. [Vandever. T]hough up all night the night before and tired from the hard day’s march, his [Drips’] salutation was “Colonel, anything I can do?”
“Twenty miles west of Wilson’s Creek, Mo., ... [was] the first time Company A was ever drawn up in line of battle. Capt. Drips remarks to us that morning came from the bottom of his noble heart: ‘Boys, the General commanding has assigned to this company a post of honor. We are the advance of the whole army and much depends on us. If we waver and run there is great danger of its demoralizing the whole command. Be cautious, be cool. but shrink no duty and hold our position at any and all cost.’
“The last time I saw … [Captain Kelsey’s] sword was on the 22nd of May. at Vicksburg during that terrible charge, where the 9th had 112 killed and wounded.
“Capt. Kelsey was acting as major, and his position was with the colors, in the center of the regiment. He fell about the same time as color bearer, Otis Crawford, who … tore the flag from its staff and secreted it in his bosom, thinking [that] the rebels would not find it on his dead body.
“ Adjutant Granger told me where the Captain lay; and taking a stretcher and three men ,we went over the field and found him. That belt was around the same leg that was wounded at Pea Ridge, the fatal ball having gone through the old wound at right angles, and the condition of the bone showed me that Capt. Kelsey’s time was short. …
“At the foot.of the hill when out of danger, I bade the good man [Kelsey] good-bye and turned my attention to others of the wounded. Next sunrise brought the news from the hospital that our gallant captain was mustered out.”
[All excerpts: History of Jackson County, 1879]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.