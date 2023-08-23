Question: What do you get when combining the long-missing sword of a Jackson County Civil War hero with the sharp eyes and kindness of a stranger today, several states away? Answer: The sword returned home and the solution (well mostly) of a quite incredible mystery.

It all makes for quite a story, briefly told here. But nothing beats seeing the sword of Captain Florilla Kelsey and learning its legacy in a new exhibit at the fairgrounds campus of the Jackson County Historical museum. The exhibit was dedicated at the recent annual JCH Society meeting by museum curator Bonnie Mitchell and guest speaker David Kendall.