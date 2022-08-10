July 9, 2022, marked a collaboration between two of the oldest hereditary women’s service organizations in the United States – the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic (LGAR, 1881) and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR, 1890).
Chartered by the U.S. Congress in the late 1800s, these organizations promote patriotism, education, historical preservation and community service. Together they restored and rededicated a more than 120 years old civil war memorial honoring the veterans of that war.
Last fall, Jill and Tom Jepsen of DeWitt were taking a walk there in Lincoln Park and Tom spied a large boulder with an old plaque which was nearly hidden by an overgrown tree. The plaque was difficult to read but he alerted Jill that this memorial had been dedicated by the DAR. Upon viewing the plaque, she agreed and was excited since her family has a long history of DAR membership.
At the next meeting of the Lawrence Van Hook Chapter of the DAR, Jill proposed that the chapter restore the memorial. It was agreed that it was a great idea, and Jill immediately contacted the parks department for the city of Dewitt. Because it was late in the year, moving the boulder and trimming or removing the tree would have to wait until spring.
Jill next visited a local memorial company for tips on cleaning the plaque and was told that it was so old there was no way to know what metal the plaque was made of so just to scrub it with soap and water. So that’s what the DAR ladies did.
Upon further study, it was found the memorial was not a DAR memorial but one dedicated by the LGAR. Since there is no LGAR contact locally or in Iowa the chapter regent, DAR member Karen Bradway contacted the National LGAR officers for authorization to restore the monument. National President Elizabeth Rock was enthusiastic about the project and said she would bring an LGAR delegation from Ohio and Illinois to rededicate the monument.
In the spring of 2022, the Dewitt Parks Department and Streets Department repositioned the boulder and removed the overgrown tree so it’s now clearly visible. The DAR ladies cleaned the plaque, planted flowers and mulched, with the Dewitt Chamber allowing use of their water supply.
Tom and Jill Jepsen found another LGAR memorial in Elmwood Cemetery and the project grew. The Jepsens cleaned it and bought a flag for the newly identified monument. The DAR ladies took doughnuts and a certificate of appreciation to Parks Department staff to thank them for their assistance with the project.
On July 9, the Lawrence Van Hook Chapter welcomed the LGAR delegation. The national president brought with her Lynne Bury, national historian; Janice Stevenson, national treasurer; Norma Smith, Ohio Circle treasurer; Nichole Schenz, Ohio Circle patriot instructor; and Katie Mongelli, national page and leader of the Illinois Junior LGAR Circle with four representatives of the Junior Circle.
The delegation presented a dedication service to remind everyone of their history and the sacrifices made by military members.
After the dedication, the group moved across the street to the Dewitt Community Library, where Bury described the history of the LGAR and its current activities.
The LGAR wound up their visit with a trip to the Elmwood Cemetery to rededicate the monument there and to lay flowers on GAR and LGAR gravesites. (They also decided that they had to swing by the Field of Dreams on their way home.)
Iowa Society of the DAR state officers also attended, including State Historian Lucy Ziemet and Iowa State Children of the American Revolution Senior State President Amy Sunleaf.
