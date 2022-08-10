Daughters of the American Revolution

Members of the Lawrence Van Hook Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution stand in front of the boulder they helped to resurrect and restore in memory of Civil War Veterans 1961-65. The plaque and boulder were re-dedicated last month in DeWitt. Pictured above from left are Iowa State Historian Daughters of the American Revolution Lucy Zeimet, Jill Jepsen member of Lawrence Van Hook Chapter DAR, Lawrence Van Hook Regent Karen Bradway, Senior State President Children of the American Revolution Amy Crow Sunleaf, National President of the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic Elizabeth Rock, National Historian LGAR Lynne Bury, National Secretary LGAR Madeline Rock and National Treasurer LGAR Janice Stevenson.

July 9, 2022, marked a collaboration between two of the oldest hereditary women’s service organizations in the United States – the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic (LGAR, 1881) and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR, 1890).

Chartered by the U.S. Congress in the late 1800s, these organizations promote patriotism, education, historical preservation and community service. Together they restored and rededicated a more than 120 years old civil war memorial honoring the veterans of that war.