Homestead Studio and Gallery, located just north of Bellevue on Highway 52, is participating in All River Roads Talent's monthly Scenic Art Loop.
The self-guided driving tour is coordinated by ARRT and it takes place on the first full weekend of every month. Its range spans the Driftless Region of NW Illinois, NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin. The tour showcases various artists' studios, galleries and artsy food and beverage destinations along the way.
Those found in Jackson County include The Bellevue Arts Council, The Hidden Horse and L C Pottery. For its part, Homestead Studio and Gallery will welcome visitors on May 7 and 8, from 12 - 4 p.m.
The artwork of Theresa Ganzer-Blitgen will be featured in the gallery space and her studio doors will be open for a behind the scenes look at her creative process. A unique, century old farm house is home to it all.
Stop in for a visit and pick up a map to help locate the many other art establishments on the Scenic Art Loop, see art and meet artists.
Homestead Studio and Gallery is located at 33183 Hwy 52, Bellevue, IA, and is also open by appointment. (563) 249-5500.
