The Ohnward Fine Arts Center presents an evening of golden oldies and modern tunes in Maquoketa.
Listen to the song stylings of The Jersey Girls at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
This national touring act has performed at state fairs and festivals in more than 30 states and was featured at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, as well as on multiple TV shows and programs throughout the country.
This show is ideal for people who love beautiful vocal arrangements, three part harmonies, eye-catching costumes and energy-packed performances.
The trio consists of two women from Bulgaria and one from Italy. The women moved to the United States seeking better opportunities and a brighter future. All three started singing at a young age and performed as solo singers with a variety of different bands. They met in 2016 by coincidence.
Soon after they met the three of them began practicing four days a week while working day jobs and simultaneously performing gigs on the weekends. They became best friends and spent almost every day together - singing, dancing, shopping, traveling and most importantly, planning their future and their musical journey together.
They are best known for their energetic, interactive performances where guests often feel as if they are part of the show.
The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be for sale.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center at (563) 652-9815 or in person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also available at Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Bank locations in Maquoketa, and Hartig Drugs in Preston and Bellevue.
