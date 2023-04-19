Word has been received that Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill of Springbrook is among the top 10 finalists for annual ‘Iowa’s Best Burger Contest,’ sponsored each year by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association to promote beef.
Jeremy Budde (known as Jeronimo) has owned and operated the Springbrook restaurant and catering service for more than 20 years.
People from across the state of Iowa nominate restuarants for the burger in March. Over 509 restaurants received votes this year in the contest, including Jeronimos.
As always, the winner of the Best Burger Contest will be announced on May 1 to kick off May as National Beef Month.
A panel of judges will pick a winner based on taste, appearance and proper doneness.
As well as burgers, the popular Springbrook eatery also serves as a hometown sports bar and lounge, complete with pool, darts, games and all forms of liquid refreshments and spirits.
“It’s a good place to eat good food and just have a good time,” said Budde, a 1995 graduate of Preston High School who started the business just a year after graduation. He said he has learned a lot from his parents Rich and Doris Budde, who used to own the Corner Stop in Spragueville.
