A musical tribute to a well-known Bellevue man who passed away last summer is set for Saturday, June 12 from noon to 11:30 p.m. at Horizon Hall.
The event will feature live bands food and fun all day at Horizon Hall. Groups set to perform include Ralph Kluseman and Johnnie Walker at noon; a Bellevue Community Open Jam at 1 p.m.; the famous Razor Ray and his Blades at 2:30 p.m.; Nutsy and Lori at 3 p.m.; Stone Heart at 4 p.m.; Amber and Adam at 5:30 p.m.; The Matt McPherson Band at 6:30 p.m.; A Tribute to the Dingleberries at 8 p.m.; followed by Tanner Lee and the Beach Bums at 10 p.m.
Jeremy Theisen, 45, of Bellevue, passed away on August 19, 2020. He was the son of Jerry and Karen Theisen.
Proceeds raised for the event will go towards scholarships for children Theisen left behind.
