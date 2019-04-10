Grant Grosskruger and Jenny Kilburg are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 4, 2019.
Jenny is the daughter of Kevin and Lois Kilburg of Andrew.
Jenny graduated from Andrew High School, after which she attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids and is currently working as a nurse with the Iowa Clinic in Des Moines.
Grant is the son of Mark and Myrna Grosskruger of Andrew.
Grant graduated from Andrew High School, after which he joined the Army. He then went back to college and graduated from Iowa State University. Grant is currently working as an instructor at the Iowa State Army ROTC Program and is a UH-60 Blackhawk Pilot for the Iowa Army National Guard.
