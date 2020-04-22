The Jackson County Retired School Personnel is proud to offer $100 scholarships to two, 2020, High School Graduates who are residents of Jackson County, indicate a major in the field in education, achieve a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, participate in extra-curricular and community activities and score a minimum ACT composite of 20.
Contact Rae Ann Dickinson, at raeanndickinson@ gmail.com if you or someone you know would qualify. Application deadline is May 15, 2020.
