The Jackson County Retired School Personnel is proud to offer one $500 scholarship to two, 2022, High School Graduates who are residents of Jackson County, indicate a major in the field in education, achieve a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, participate in extra-curricular and community activities and score a minimum ACT composite of 20. Contact Rae Ann Dickinson, at raeanndickinson@gmail.com if you or someone you know would qualify. Application deadline is May 3, 2022.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 31°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 31°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:24:14 AM
- Sunset: 07:40:54 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few clouds with gusty winds. High 49F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 9 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman of the Year fundraiser for LLS
- Years Ago
- Budde is new Chamber Director
- Annual Easter Egg Hunt April 16
- Charithra Chandran hates assumption she's cast due to 'diversity quotas'
- Eischeid and Doland to host Bellevue art show
- $986,000 paving project set at Lock and Dam 12
- Beautiful Bellevue
- Dylan Raiola set to arrive at NU for unofficial visit as nation's top-rated recruit by two services
- Public to observe Holy Week services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.