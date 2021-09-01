Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on Friday, Sept. 3 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations should be called to Carla Behrend, 563-659-5704. The program is Honor Walk by Gene Camp.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:27:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:34:47 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 79F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.