As the Jackson County Retired School Personnel celebrate their 50th Anniversary, the scholarship committee announces the two winners of their $500 scholarships. The two recipients exhibited high standards during their high school years, in academics, activities and community service.
Pursuing a career as an Early Childhood Education with special education and reading endorsements, Cheyanne E. Merrick graduated from Bellevue High School in May. She will continue to work on her AA Degree from EICC and move to University of Northern Iowa to complete her degree. Cheyanne has been described as a leader in local 4-H and other organizations.
