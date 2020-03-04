The Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA) held its fifth Annual Investor & Partner Appreciation event Feb. 18. About 70 people attended including board members, investors, and other partnering organizations.
The reception was hosted by the Maquoketa Art Experience and sponsored by River Ridge Brewing, Moore Family Farms, Blue-9 Pet Products, Tri-M BBQ and Simply Parker’s.
Director Nic Hockenberry, Senior Advisor Dave Heiar, and Economic Development Specialist Stephanie Sagers provided an overview of the JCEA’s efforts over the last year. Hockenberry began by highlighting the JCEA’s focus on business and industry development. He noted that the office assisted with five local start-ups and business expansions that created or retained 59 jobs.
Based on building permits for 2019, there were commercial investments totaling over $27.6 million.
Sagers described the JCEA’s focus on workforce development because of its importance to the continued success of our local business and industry. Partners such as Iowa Workforce Development, IowaWorks, Clinton Community College, and the local school systems are all integral partners in this work. Sagers highlighted last year’s career and hiring fair and manufacturing month as initiatives that raised the profile of the opportunities available for fulfilling careers in Jackson County.
Heiar described JCEA’s community development efforts as “an important tool for the successful recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce, and a robust workforce is necessary for the success of our businesses and industries.” Efforts to this end that were highlighted related to housing, downtown revitalization, and leadership development initiatives.
Heiar also noted that over the past five years the JCEA has been involved in securing more than $10.5 million in grant funding for various projects.
“The success of the Alliance depends on private/public partnerships,” Hockenberry said at the end of the overview. “I can’t thank our investors enough for their investment in the future of our county. Economic development is all about collaboration and partnerships. We have made great strides in the past year, and I am excited for the future.”
