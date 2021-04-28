The Jackson County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale Saturday, May 8, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, Pearson Hall, Maquoketa.
The Jackson County Master Gardeners continue their time and energy to more than 30 projects such as down areas, parks of Maquoketa and in Preston, Bellevue and LaMotte. All of these projects continued to be maintained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Master Gardeners also speak at different club events around the county. Beginning May 18, Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and do demonstrations at the Farmers Market. The Market will be held 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Onward Fine Arts Center parking lot.
As in the past years, the Master Gardeners program has used the proceeds from the plant sale to fund grants for community beautification projects throughout Jackson County, but since there was no plant sale in 2020, there will be no grants given this year.
The Jackson County Master Gardeners Program is offered from Iowa State University and was started in Jackson County in 1998.
Persons interested may contact the Jackson County Extension office for information when another class will be held.
The purpose of the Master Gardeners Program is to utilize trained volunteers to provide research based on horticulture information for Iowa citizens. This year, as in the past, our sale will focus on flowers for pollinators such as the monarch butterfly and bees.
Also available at the plant sale will be bulbs, shrubs, berry plants, rhubarb plants, seedlings, grasses, perennials, annuals, vegetable plants, flower pots and some garden scapes.
A reminder to wear your mask and practice social distancing.
