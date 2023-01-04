The Jackson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring another round of community improvement grants in 2023. Each application will be screened by a committee and grant awards will be made public in March.
All projects must be for public use. Applicants are encouraged to be as thorough as possible, including co-sponsors of the project, individuals who might be involved in ideas and plant development and how many individuals may be impacted by the project. Applications are available at the Extension Office in the courthouse. All completed applications must be turned in to the Extension Office by Feb. 17, 2023. Please direct all questions to the Extension Office at 563-652-4923.
