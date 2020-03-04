Both statewide precipitation and temperatures were above average in January, according to the latest Water Summary Update.
“January 2020 was another wetter than normal month, making the last 24 months the wettest on record in Iowa,” said Tim Hall, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ coordinator of hydrology resources.
Iowa had 1.27 inches of precipitation in January, above the normal level of 0.92 inches. Temperatures averaged 23 degrees, 3.6 degrees above normal. Bloomfield noted the highest temperature of the month at 63 degrees on Jan. 9, while Logan recorded the lowest at -16 on Jan. 21.
Above-average snowfall also blanketed much of the state, with an average snowfall of 11.2 inches, 3.5 inches above average. This ties 1905 and 2018 as the 20th snowiest January, based on 133 years of records.
For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.