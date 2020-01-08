Farmers who planted fall cover crops are reminded that the deadline to sign up for a $5-per-acre reduction on their 2020 crop insurance premiums is quickly approaching. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will accept applications until Jan. 15.
Farmers and landowners can sign up online at apply.cleanwateriowa.org. Fall 2019 cover crop acres enrolled in other state or federal cover crop cost-share programs are not eligible. Farmers who received prevent plant payments in 2019 are still eligible for the discounted insurance premiums.
The insurance premium reductions will be available for fall-planted cover crops with a spring-planted cash crop. Participants must follow all existing farming practices required by their policy and work with their insurance agent to maintain eligibility.
This is a joint, three-year demonstration project administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) to increase the use of cover crops in Iowa. More than 1,200 farmers have applied for this program and planted 300,000 acres of cover crops in the past two years.
Farmers are encouraged to visit their local USDA service center offices to learn about other funding available to support the implementation of conservation practices.
