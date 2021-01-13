Applications to the youth Philanthropy Board in Jackson County (PBnJ) are due Jan. 31, 2021.

PBnJ will award $2,500 to strengthen and grow the programs of youth-serving nonprofit organizations in the county. The applications and guidelines are available online at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC.

Recipients in 2020 included:

• Bellevue Community School District - $250, Bellevue BIG

• Hospice of Jackson County - $250, Books for grieving children

• Jackson County Conservation - $300, Outdoor recreation equipment

• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading - $250, Books to keep

• Jackson County Fair Association - $500, Kids day educational grounds act

• Maquoketa Community School District, Cardinal Elementary - $500,  Certified professional therapy dogs

•Marquette Catholic Schools - $500, Community greenhouse

To learn more about PBnJ, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC or contact Lori Loch at lori@dbqfoundation.org.