Jackson County supervisors Tuesday morning set a second jail bond referendum for Aug. 6, on the nearly-unanimous recommendation of its jail advisory committee.
The site will be the "greenfield" site, on South Main near Walmart in Maquoketa, the same site as considered by voters in a failed bond referendum nearly a year previous.
An amount for the maximum bond hasn't been set yet and is likely after the April 17 jail advisory committee meeting. A "soft number" is $6.4 million, said jail advisory committee chair and chief Jackson County sheriff's deputy Steve Schroeder.
Supervisor Mike Steines said the site wasn't his personal preference but that it has been vetted for almost two years. "I'd love to see it close to the courthouse, but if it's not feasible, it's not feasible," he said. "This is our best scenario, and we need to prove it."
Last year, a bond referendum for a new jail failed to get the 60 percent voter approval needed to pass.
"From the first survey, cost was the most important thing," said supervisor Jack Willey, saying that the greenfield site is the most economical choice.
At the jail advisory meeting last week, committee member Mike Delaney was the sole vote against both the August vote date and the greenfield site.
