The Jackson County Board of Supervisors put itself in charge of hiring a contractor to pour a concrete foundation for a planned storage building on the new jail site at East Maple and Jacobsen Drive, Maquoketa.
A few weeks ago, the supervisors awarded a $98,919 contract to Dave River Construction to erect a 48x72-foot storage building on the site. Construction is tentatively set to begin in January. But before it can happen, a concrete foundation must be poured, preferably this year, according to the supervisors.
They decided last week to make their own contacts with local contractors in hopes of making that plan a reality.
“We want you to concentrate on the jail,” Supervisor Mike Steines told John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants, the firm hired to assist with the jail. “The utilities building, we can handle that.”
Supervisor Jack Willey agreed. “We need to move forward and get it done,” he said.
Meanwhile on the new jail front, Hansen said plans for the estimated $6.87 million, 30-bed facility are going out to prospective contractors. A pre-bid meeting is set for Dec. 7 so Hansen can answer questions for prospective bidders about construction plans and bidding.
