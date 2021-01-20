Jackson County households can expect a tan-and-blue flyer in their mailboxes between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors authorized a Jackson County Jail flyer to be mailed countywide about one month before voters head to the polls to decide a third bond referendum.
The supervisors and other involved county officials worked to create the flyer with East Central Inter-governmental Association and project architect John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants.
The flyer shows a floor plan of the proposed $5.9 million facility as well as plan details, jail costs, and the tax impact to those who pay county property taxes.
The supervisors had planned to hold in-person countywide informational meetings to discuss the jail project with the public. However, they opted for a flyer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Jackson County voters will decide March 2 whether to approve the $5.9 million in bonds to build the new jail and law enforcement center. The plan calls for a 30-bed, expandable jail on the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa.
Because taxpayer dollars are used to repay bonds, 60% voter approval is required before the bonds can be issued.
Two previous jail bond referendums failed to gain voter approval. An August 2018 bond referendum to build a $6.9 million, 36-bed jail fell short, garnering 52.5% approval. A second referendum for a jail expandable to 74 beds at a cost of $6.5 million failed in August 2019. It received 57.5% approval, failing by 100 votes.
Public five-year road plan meeting will be next month
Winter is still in full swing, but the county’s thoughts are turning to road and bridge improvement projects for the next five years.
The supervisors plan to hold the annual public meeting regarding its five-year road plan Feb. 17 or Feb 18 at a location yet to be determined, they decided Jan. 12.
Road-plan meeting attendees view a slideshow of the county’s plans for road and bridge repairs spanning the next five years.
The road-plan meeting typically draws 20 or more county residents each year. Many of them usually express their concerns and ask questions about the plan or to offer comments about the conditions of countywide infrastructure needs.
The meeting traditionally has been held at the courthouse or Maquoketa City Hall to allow space and for the meetings to be recorded and broadcast on local access stations. However, city hall is closed to the public due to the pandemic, and the county seeks a space large enough to house interested individuals yet allow for social distancing.
The final date and location will be announced in coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the supervisors will work with new county engineer David Dryer to examine the five-year road plan and make any necessary changes on Feb. 2.
In other news:
• Teamsters Local Union No. 120 seeks a three-year agreement, twice as many compensation hours, no deadline to use that comp time, and a 5% pay increase each year of the contract.
John Klootwyk, a Teamsters representative, opened negotiations during the supervisors meeting Jan. 12.
Among the proposed changes, Klootwyk asked that comp time be increased from 40 hours to 80 hours and that the deadline to use that time be eliminated.
He also asked that employees with the Operator II title — the county’s motor graders — receive an additional 30 cents per hour, raising their pay from $24.25 per hour to $24.55. The pay increase would give graders incentive to stay with the job, Klootwyk said.
The supervisors will respond to the Teamsters’ request in two weeks.
