With contracts awarded, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors hopes to begin construction of the new jail this spring.
The supervisors last week awarded contracts to the six lowest bidders on the jail project, ringing up a price tag of slightly more than $6.6 million.
Satisfied to have a jail groundbreaking in sight after more than four years of planning and failed referendums, Supervisor Jack Willey proclaimed “praise the Lord” after the board unanimously approved the contracts.
Initial plans call for an 18-month construction, which the supervisors expect to start this spring. However, that timeline may have to be adjusted due to the availability of materials and labor, officials have said.
The supervisors awarded contracts to:
• Bruce Builders of Eldridge, general construction, about $3.5 million
• Stronghold Industries of Racine, Wisconsin, security electronics contract, about $1.01 million
• Kraus Plumbing & Heating LLC of Monticello, plumbing contract, $383,600
• Geisler Brothers Co. of Dubuque, HVAC contract, about $774,500
• Rock River Electric of Calona, Illinois, electrical contract, about $797,300
• Midwest Auto Fire Sprinkler of Davenport, fire sprinkler contract, about $115,800
More than 15 companies had submitted bids for the project.
The new jail will be built on property the county bought at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The 18,700-square-foot facility will have 30 beds with room for future expansion as well as at least eight inmate separation classifications as set forth by federal law (the current jail is rated to hold 11 inmates with basically no classifications). It also will include some office space, a training/multipurpose space, and more.
John Hansen, president and owner of Midwest Construction Consultants, is managing the project. He contacted all the bidders, recommended which to award contracts to, and planned to meet with those hired after the supervisor’s meeting last Tuesday.
Hansen had told the supervisors a week earlier, “I think the bids came in very well.”
The bids came in a couple hundred thousand less than the most recent project estimate of $6.87 million. That increase was due to higher material costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hansen said.
The $6.6 million price tag still surpassed the $5.9 million bond measure approved by 71.3% of Jackson County voters in March 2021. The county already planned to use $300,000 from its capital improvement fund to foot the shortfall and will have to free up more money to pay for the remainder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.