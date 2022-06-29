Earlier this month, 19 inmates were housed at the Jackson County Jail, the highest number in the last three-and-a-half years.
With COVID restrictions now lifted at the jail, the daily inmate population continues to rise, noted jail administrator Andrew Long. That, as well as the increased hours corrections officers are spending to transport prisoners elsewhere, is among the reasons Long and Becki Chapin, the county’s human resources director, say an additional full-time staff member makes sense for the jail.
They presented their case to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week.
Inmate population is not projected to decrease, said Jackson County Sheriff Brett Kilburg.
“We’re not going to see fewer inmates,” he said. “This is backlash from things slowing down for a while (due to COVID),” he said.
Seven people are employed at the jail full-time, with another six serving as PRN (or as needed) employees. Two of the PRNs work more than full-time hours to cover transports, committals and time off for full-time employees and to fill gaps in the schedule, Chapin said.
“We’d like to see if a PRN could be made full time based on hours, overtime and effect on budget,” Chapin told the supervisors during a work session. As-needed employees are not as versatile as full-time for a few reasons. Many of them have other jobs, limiting their availability. The employment law that applies to how many hours they can work before being paid overtime also gives the county less scheduling flexibility than it has with full-time employees.
Supervisor Chair Jack Willey said the board will keep the item on the agenda and discuss it at future meetings.
“We know the need is there,” he said.
About 500 calls for service have been handled by jail staff in the fiscal year ending June 30, Long noted. About 70% of those calls have been for prisoner transports, including taking an inmate to a doctor in town or taking an inmate across the state to Council Bluffs for a mental health committal. A single officer does most of the transports, Long said.
“This is over 1,200 hours of things outside of staffing the jail,” Long said.
He shared several other statistics with the supervisors to frame the challenges the staff faces:
• The jail has had several mental health committals since Easter that have required officers to stay at local hospitals for several days at a time while waiting for a mental health bed to become available. These situations are impossible to predict, Long said, and can burden staffing levels.
• The average length of stay for an inmate in the past year is about 38 days.
• The jail’s inmate population on July 1, 2021, was six. In the fiscal year that ends June 30, the jail has booked 358 inmates. Last week, the inmate population was at 16.
• For safety reasons, the jail has a minimum of two staff at any given time. That allows for some back-up as emergency situations arise.
Long thanked the supervisors for their support, including a wage increase and an increase in PRN employees they implemented earlier this year.
“You’ve given us a pool so we’re not going into the new jail understaffed,” he said.
The move to the new jail also will alleviate overcrowding and the need to sometimes transport inmates to other jails.
Chapin did some calculations to show the math.
For example, so far during the past four months the county has paid 138 hours of overtime for one PRN employee. Sixty-five hours of that – or $1,484 in additional payroll expenses – could have been avoided if that person were considered a full-time employee. This employee has worked 709.5 hours over the last four months since being hired, averaging 44.35 hours per week.
The other quick scenario looks at a permanent part-time employee hired to work 20 hours per week, or 1,040 hours a year. That employee was paid 2,149 hours this past year — including about 147 hours of overtime. About 112 hours of that overtime could have been avoided if this position was full-time, totaling $2,820.57 in additional payroll expenses that could have been avoided, Chapin said.
“These are not huge dollar amounts in themselves; however, we have four other employees similar to the above as well as increased amounts of overtime being worked by our other six regular full-time corrections officers as well,” Chapin said.
“As we are already paying full-time hours, converting one of these positions to full-time would not incur additional payroll expenses; however, we would incur the additional expense of paid insurance and paid time off benefits,” she said.
Correctional officers are hired at $19.52 an hour. Their pay increases at six months to $20.61 an hour.
