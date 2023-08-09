With construction underway, the Jackson County Supervisors last week voted to increase the inmate capacity of new the law enforcement center.
One a split 2-1 vote, the supervisors approved expanding the jail’s inmate capacity by 24 beds. Supervisors Don Schwenker and Nin Flagel voted in favor while Mike Steines opposed the change.
Original plans for the building left enough available space to include 24 more beds if the county wanted to add beds later.
Construction Manager John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants brought bids for expansion to the supervisors on week earlier. Hansen said it is easier to add them at this stage of construction and that adding them later likely would increase the cost of the additional cells.
Hansen’s bid for six additional prisoner beds in one general population cell was almost $124,500. Twelve additional beds in two cells would cost almost $249,800.
The alternative to several beds in one cell is to use individual cells, each holding one prisoner. Individual cells provide more security, Hansen said.
His bid for six more individual cells (medium/maximum security) was almost $300,000. Twelve more individual cells would cost almost double that.
The supervisors had the option to choose any combination of general population or medium/maximum beds they preferred, with a maximum of 24 beds possible.
Hansen did not return for the Aug. 1 meeting, but according to Schwenker, Hansen instructed the board to decide to in the next two weeks so contractors can order and receive supplies.
Schwenker also said he had talked to several constituents who encouraged him to “do it all. It doesn’t make sense to leave the building unfinished.”
Board chairman Steines said there is a point to that, but “we have to live within our means, and I am not interested in depleting all of our reserves.”
Steines said his preference was adding 12 general population and six medium/maximum, for a total of 18 additional beds. He thought that was sufficient and that county finances showed enough available money for that. Steines opposed “another $300,000 for another six beds.”
Schwenker asked Auditor Lisa Smith if she felt comfortable with county finances being spent on additional beds.
“That would take a crystal ball,” Smith said, noting that the county has some equipment and buildings “which could fail at any time and be very costly.”
Smith, Schwenker and Steines agreed they must better define where federal grant money for an emergency operations center can be spent before final numbers on the cost of the jail are determined.
Steines asked Sheriff Brent Kilburg for his opinion.
“The more beds you have now, the more revenue you can generate sooner,” Kilburg said. In his opinion, if the jail is not expanded now, it later would be prohibitive.
After a 15-minute discussion, Schwenker made the motion to expand the jail by 24 beds “and give John Hansen the leeway to negotiate the final prices.”
Flagel seconded the motion. Steines voted against the motion.
Schwenker said after the meeting there is no date set for completion of this expanded jail building. He said there are supply chain issues which could delay opening the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.