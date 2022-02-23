Jackson County’s first foray into indebtedness “went very, very well,” a financial adviser said last week.
The county successfully issued general obligations bonds to pay for upcoming construction of the new jail on Feb. 14, according to Heidi Kuhl, a director of public finance with Northland Securities, which the Jackson County Board of Supervisors hired to assist with the bonding process.
And by signing a resolution last week, the county locked in a 2.34% fixed interest rate for 20 years for the $5.89 million in general obligation bonds it sold. This means that the supervisors will pay only 2.34% interest until the June 1, 2032, call date.
After that call date, the county could choose to pay off the debt early (the bonds must be paid in full within 20 years) if it has the cash on hand or can refinance the remaining 10 years.
General obligation (GO) bonds are a method that counties can use to borrow money for construction projects. General obligation bonds are issued and backed by the credit of the county and its taxing authority.
Essentially, GO bonds are loans that are repaid through taxpayer dollars. That is why 60% voter approval was required for the jail bond vote to pass.
The low interest rate favors taxpayers. It means county property owners will pay about 3 cents per $1,000 assessed value less in property taxes than initially projected. The jail levy will add about 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to the tax bill instead of 32 cents, Kuhl explained.
She said she was impressed by the “strong local interest” in bonds by our financial institutions, including Maquoketa State Bank, Citizens State Bank, and First Bank & Trust.
“The combination of your good credit and the locals supporting this bond issue” led to the low interest rate, Kuhl told the supervisors.
“We’re very positive to get here to this date,” she said.
“So are we,” Supervisor Jack Willey replied, raising his hands in the air in a celebratory manor and eliciting laughter from those attending the meeting. “Oh, my God, so are we. Believe me. Without a doubt.”
The county ran a long race to get to this point, including more than five years planning to build a new jail and two failed jail bond referendums before voters approved the project in March 2021.
The supervisors in early January awarded contracts to the six lowest bidders on the jail project, which comes in with an estimated price tag of slightly more than $6.6 million.
Initial plans call for an 18-month construction, which the supervisors expect to start this spring. However, that timeline may have to be adjusted due to the availability of materials and labor, officials have said.
The storage shed for the new jail 18,700-square-foot jail is already under construction on Jacobsen Drive.
The new jail will have 30 beds with room for future expansion.
