Bob and Betty Jaeger of Dubuque are celebrating 65 years of marriage on July 5, 2023.
Bob Jaeger and Betty Manders, of St. Catherine were married on July 5, 1958 at St. Catherine’s Church in St. Catherine, IA.
They have 3 children; Paul Jaeger, Steve (Tina) Jaeger and Laura (Rick) Zeimet, 8 grandchildren; Drew, Audrey (Luke), Vicki, Samantha, Adam (Kate), Anthony (Sarah), Alicia (Bryan) and Anna, and 3 great-grandchildren; Braelyn, Briella and Kerrigan.
