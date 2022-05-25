On March 30, 2022 at Springbrook Church Hall, 65 Jacobs relatives met for a Jacob Family Reunion.
The family had everyone register so they could give the 20 prizes that came as far away as California from Jacob family members.
Family ate a wonderful potluck meal at 11 a.m. and started off with speakers who told about family history, both written and oral.
Relatives came from Kentucky, Wisconsin and Iowa and many shared family heirlooms. Tables were filled around the room with displayed items from shot guns, farm photos, flowers that were made into rosary beads and to tools they used years ago.
Relatives graves marked that were buried there in the church cemetery but it rained so hard few ventured out to see them.
The group was supposed to go on the farm tour of Johann Jacobs and his wife Caroline Diechelbohrer but it rained too hard to venture out so the families were kind enough to bring the farm wall pictures for us all to view and take photos of for history.
