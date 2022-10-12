Local volunteers with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) in Jackson County remind Medicare beneficiaries that the open-enrollment period is quickly approaching.
The enrollment period opens Oct. 15 and closes Dec. 7. The Medicare open-enrollment period is the time during which Medicare beneficiaries are allowed to change their prescription drug plan for the upcoming new year.
The job of the local volunteers with SHIIP, which is part of the Iowa Insurance Division, is to offer free, unbiased, confidential assistance to Iowa residents. SHIIP counselors review all plans offered and do not promote any particular plan or company.
Iowans have until Dec. 7 to make changes to their Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. Iowans who miss the open-enrollment deadline most likely must wait a full year before making changes to their plans and will have to pay the premium for their current plan.
Most Medicare beneficiaries know their current prescription drug plan will probably change their premium, their formulary (an official list giving details of prescriptions that may be prescribed), their deductible, and maybe the cost of the drugs they cover.
For 17 years, the Jackson County SHIIP office has been open to help Medicare beneficiaries evaluate their prescription drug plan needs for the upcoming year.
Those who are considering changing their prescription drug plans or who want more information are advised to call the Jackson County SHIIP office at (563) 652-4000 to schedule an appointment and not wait until the end of the enrollment period. Callers will be prompted to leave a message, (messages are checked on a daily basis Monday through Friday; callers will receive a call back to schedule an appointment or answer any questions).
SHIIP reminds Iowans to do three important things during Medicare open enrollment:
Review your plan notice. Read any notices from the Medicare plan about changes for next year – especially your “Annual Notice of Change” letter. Review plan information to make sure prescriptions are still covered and medical providers and pharmacy are still in network.
Think about what matters most. Medicare health and drug plans change each year and so can health needs. Does the current plan best meet your needs?
Shop for the plans that best meet needs and fit the budget. Compare plans even if you’ve been satisfied with your current plan. The coverage and costs for plans can change from year to year.
SHIIP has counselors across the state who can assist with comparing plans. Call the local SHIIP office at Jackson County Regional Health Center at (563) 652-4000.
How SHIIP can help
Explain Medicare benefits and rights
Compare and evaluate: Medicare supplements, retiree health plan, Medicare drug plans, Medicare Advantage and other health plans
Find assistance for programs that help with Medicare costs and Medicare drug plans
Assess needs so clients can make informed decisions about your health insurance
Jorgensen steps back
SHIIP volunteers are not actively affiliated with the insurance, financial planning or pharmaceutical industries.
Current Jackson County SHIIP volunteers include counselors Elaine Edwards, Diane Bahr and Shawna McCoy. New counselors ready to assist in 2022 are Mary Ann Knight, Diana Devens and Herb Miller. Schedulers are Steve and Carol Lucke, Carolyn Morehead, Joyce Tracy and Peg Bowen. Filers/office assistants include Linda Behne and Diane Rittmer, with JCRHC SHIIP Coordinator Pam Schoenthaler.
Gloria Jorgensen and Edwards are the longest-tenured volunteers at the Jackson County SHIIP Office. They were honored in 2021 with a Governor’s Volunteer Award for their work.
However, Jorgensen stepped back from her duties as counselor effective Sept. 20.
Jorgensen underwent SHIIP training in 2005 and that year was instrumental in opening an office at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, which agreed to provide office space and supplies for SHIIP, according to Patty Price, training and education coordinator for SHIIP/SMP in Des Moines.
According to Price, Jorgensen counseled more than 6,700 beneficiaries in Jackson County during her tenure, helping them to save more than $400,000 and devoting more than 4,800 hours to the program over the years.
“You are a true inspiration to the new counselors at your site who I know will not let you down and continue to carry the passion for SHIIP as you have,” Price said to Jorgensen in an email.
Jackson County’s SHIIP office has had a group of loyal volunteers over the last 17 years.
From Jan. 1 through Oct. 14, 2021, four counselors had 341 total client contacts, with average number of contacts per counselor 85.2. Beneficiaries saved more than $125,000. To note not only did SHIIP counselors schedule and meet with SHIIP clients, they also were part of the community in helping schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for those 65 years old or older in collaboration with Osterhaus Pharmacy, Maquoketa Public Library, Jackson County Health Department, CPESN Iowa and many community volunteers March of that year.
From Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, Jackson County’s four counselors assisted 988 clients, with the average number of clients 247 per counselor. Dollars saved for SHIIP/SMP beneficiaries was $410,921.
Since such records started being kept in 2007, JCRHC SHIIP volunteers have served 15,370 clients and saved them $3,840,431, while SHIIP volunteers state-wide saved $450,394,801 for Iowa clients.
