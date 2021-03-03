Jackson County was one of two new counties where a deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ 2020 surveillance of Iowa’s wild deer herd for the presence of chronic wasting disease yielded 21 new positive deer and added two new counties — Jackson and Appanoose — to the list where positive deer have been found.
The new positive deer were all from either an existing chronic wasting disease zone or adjacent to an existing zone. Jackson County had a positive deer that was taken just south of the existing Dubuque disease management zone.
“Although we expect some spread just outside of our existing zones, it’s not what we like to see,” said Tyler Harms, deer program leader for the Iowa DNR. “We will reassess the boundaries of our existing zones to encompass these new positives.”
CWD is a neurological disease affecting primarily deer and elk. An abnormal protein attacks the brains of infected animals, causing them to lose weight, display abnormal behavior, and lose bodily functions. Signs of the disease in deer include excessive salivation, thirst, and urination, loss of appetite, weight loss, and drooping ears and head. It is always fatal to the animal, according to the Iowa DNR.
