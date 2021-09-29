The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H, according to Jackson County’s program director Brittany Moore.
Jackson County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week Oct. 3-9 by showcasing the experiences that 4-H offers young people and highlighting the 4-H youth in the community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H and Clover Kids encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H and Clover Kids mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country — from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities — are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career, Moore sais.
Throughout National 4-H Week, 4-H and Clover Kids members and their families will celebrate all things 4-H. However, everyone is encouraged to participate. Below is a list of activities that will be taking place during the week.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Check out the Jackson County 4-H’s Facebook Page for the debut of this past year’s 4-H video: www.facebook.com/jackson4h
Monday, Oct. 4: Monday Muse. Stop by Jackson County’s 4-H’s Facebook page again to learn about some of the volunteers. Families are encouraged to share some of their favorite volunteer memories in the comments below the spotlight Facebook posts.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Wednesday Wear. Wear the 4-H Clover with pride, whether it's a sticker, hair scrunchie, or 4-H shirt. Rock that clover.
Friday, Oct. 8: Refer a Friend Friday. Encourage friends to join 4-H, post a 4-H-related picture on Facebook inviting friends to join, and/or tag a friend in the Jackson County 4-H Facebook page’s post that day.
Saturday, Oct. 9: Intermediate Day. Jackson County 4-H’ers in grades 7 and 8 are invited to a canoe and kayak trip Oct. 9 (Ninth graders are welcome, too). The day will be full of friends, canoes, paddling, snacks, and loads of belly laughs. Those attending are also welcome to bring a friend (individuals not in 4-H are encouraged to come, too). Pre-registration is required. Please call the Extension Office to receive a registration form. Deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 1.
Sunday, Oct. 10: 4-H Recognition Banquet 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (11:30 lunch, noon awards) at Volunteer Hall on the Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa. Celebrate the accomplishments of Jackson County 4-H volunteers and youth. Food will be available. Please RSVP using the survey link below by Oct. 1: https://iastate.qualtrics.com/ jfe/form/SV_eDkxU1SVYgMQ3K6
In addition, each year in conjunction with the banquet Jackson County 4-H also supports a group or person in our community. This year, 4-H families have been asked to support one of Jackson County 4-H’s very own — Lynne Elmegreen (Cloverites club leader). Elmegreen will be undergoing treatment for breast cancer and the 4-H community would love to show her that the Jackson County 4-H family is here for her. In support, any financial donations families/clubs are able to offer (gas cards, meal cards, and/or a monetary donation) are appreciated. Cards of encouragement also are welcome.
There will be a designated donation box at the 4-H Recognition Banquet.
In Jackson County, about 350 4-H/Clover Kids youths and 100 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H. For more than 100 years, 4-H has inspired families, shaped careers, and impacted communities. For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, please contact the Jackson County ISU Extension and Outreach office by calling (563) 652-4923.
