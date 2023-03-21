A Jackson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
Lacey Caven of Maquoketa won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Extreme Green Progressive” InstaPlay game. She purchased her winning ticket at K J’s Convenience & Deli Mart, 916 W. Platt St. in Maquoketa, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called "scratchless" because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $30. For more information, visit ialottery.com.
