Lacey Caven

Lacey Caven of Maquoketa

A Jackson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize.

Lacey Caven of Maquoketa won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Extreme Green Progressive” InstaPlay game. She purchased her winning ticket at K J’s Convenience & Deli Mart, 916 W. Platt St. in Maquoketa, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.