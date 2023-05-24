JCATA Donor Recipients

Representatives of several businesses and organizations accepted mini-grants from the Jackson County Area Tourism Association at its annual dinner. They include, from left, Jim and Mary Kay Sorenson, Iowa Grape Vines Winery; Joe Simpson, Jackson County Fair; Dave Valant, Ski Bellevue; Sarah Jones, Maquoketa Hometown Pride; Kelly Connor, Island City Harbor; and Deanna Cook, Bellevue Arts Council/BETA and River Ridge Brewery.

 Herald-Leader photo by Sue Valant

The Jackson County Area Tourism Association (JCATA) recently awarded more than $5,000 to local businesses and organizations for their promotional efforts.

The mini-grants were one of the highlights at the group’s annual meeting and dinner earlier this month at Kalmes Restaurant in Bellevue. JCATA also announced several other positive developments, including a visit to the county next month by a crew from Midwest Living magazine and the area’s inclusion in a state marketing program called Soul of Iowa 2.0. State Sen. Carrie Koelker gave the evening’s keynote address.