More than 98% of Jackson County property taxes had been collected as of June 11, according to Jackson County Treasurer Beth Gerlach.
That percentage is a little low compared to previous years, the treasurer said. The amount of delinquent property taxes to be collected at this time in 2019 was about $95,000. The amount still to be collected in 2020 is about $461,500.
The difference is likely due to Gov. Kim Reynold’s COVID-19 disaster emergency proclamation in which she extended the timeframe for property owners to pay their taxes without penalty, Gerlach said.
Property tax payments could previously be paid without penalty through June 25. The monthly 1.5% penalty was added beginning June 26.
This year Jackson County property taxpayers will pay in slightly more than $29 million.
Some Iowa counties are much farther behind in property tax collection. To the south, Clinton County is experiencing a $2.2 million shortfall compared to the previous year.
Gerlach said she could not pinpoint why Jackson County’s percentage of collected property taxes is greater than in other counties.
Sale of 2020 delinquent taxes still undecided
Every year on the third Monday in June, Iowa counties hold a delinquent tax sale.
The coronavirus pandemic changed that this year.
Due to the pandemic, Gov. Reynolds suspended the 2020 delinquent tax sale and waived all delinquent interest for April and May of this year.
The big question now, Gerlach said, is how the governor will proceed with the annual delinquent tax sale.
Property owners who did not pay their real estate taxes on time receive a mailed notice that their taxes are delinquent. If they don’t pay those taxes, their names, property and amount owed are advertised in the newspaper.
The tax amount owed is listed on Jackson County’s online delinquent tax sale on the third Monday in June. Registered bidders then bid on the taxes, and if more than one wants to bid on the same taxes, one bidder is randomly drawn.
The tax debt is being sold, not the property, Gerlach explained. The bidder pays the delinquent taxes and holds a tax sale certificate on the property. The property owner must pay the taxes plus penalty and interest to the certificate holder within one year, 9 months and 90 days or the certificate holder may be deeded the property, according to state code.
As of now, county treasurers don’t know if there will be a tax sale in 2020.
“We’re still up in the air whether we will go back to following Iowa code when the governor’s proclamation ends and hold the tax sale at a later date this year or whether we will have the option to cancel the tax sale this year,” Gerlach said.
